News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical
Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – A Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is still critical, spokesperson for Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier representative of central military hospital Artashes Khachatrayn told Aysor.am that Sergey Alumyan is unconscious

The Karabakh defense army press service had informed that serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on Saturday at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President condoles with US counterpart
In connection with the shooting that occurred at a church in Texas…
 Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France
A blow has been dealt not solely to the memory of the martyrs of 1915, but to the memory of all Armenians who were martyred for France during the two world wars…
 Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping
A petition is filed with the court, with a request that the kidnapper be arrested…
 Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident…
 Road accident in Yerevan, one person dies en route to hospital
Cars had collided on a highway in Armenia’s capital city…
 Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment
Punishments include deprivation of political rights, criminal detention and imprisonment of up to three years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news