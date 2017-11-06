Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical

STEPANAKERT. – A Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is still critical, spokesperson for Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier representative of central military hospital Artashes Khachatrayn told Aysor.am that Sergey Alumyan is unconscious

The Karabakh defense army press service had informed that serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on Saturday at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.