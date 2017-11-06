President, world-renowned Armenian scientists discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday received world-renowned Armenian scientists, physicists, National Academy of Sciences of Armenia members Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian, who have arrived in Armenia to take part in the 2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum, to be held from Monday to Wednesday in capital city Yerevan, and to discuss matters related to the activities of the A. I. Alikhanian National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute).

In addition to his international commitments, Yuri Oganessian has been appointed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to serve as Chairman of the A. I. Alikhanian National Science Laboratory International Scientific Board, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In 2009 and 2010, he formed an international commission which submitted a proposal to the Government of Armenia on the reorganization of Yerevan Physics Institute into a national research laboratory. In 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the International Scientific Board of the Foundation. Yuri Oganessian has ever since been providing advice and assistance to the aforementioned scientific organization.

Ani Aprahamian, who boasts long experience in the management of a number of American and European academic institutions, especially in nuclear physics and isotope production, is actively involved in the A. I. Alikhanian National Science Laboratory International Scientific Board established by Yuri Oganessian. Since 2011, she has been on the International Scientific Board providing assistance to young Armenian researchers in the frame of international programs.

Welcoming the renowned scientists, the President of the Republic of Armenia appreciated their willingness to support the development of science in Armenia and contribute to the progress in the fields of physics and mathematics and in the education of young scientists.

President Sargsyan lauded the efforts made by the prominent scientists in the development of the National Center of Excellence of Oncology, especially the A. I. Alikhanian National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) Foundation, as well as in the establishment of the A. I. Alikhanian National Science Laboratory Center for Isotope Production and Diagnostics. The President stressed that the Armenia will continue to focus on the implementation of the foregoing programs.

The interlocutors highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the Armenian Science and Technology Foundation (FAST), on the one hand, and Ani Aprahamian and Yuri Oganessian, on the other hand, taking into consideration the fact that Oganessian is also a member of the FAST Board of Trustees.