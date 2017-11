YEREVAN. – The Eurasian Economic Union has never been against Armenia's agreement with the EU, said the member of the Karabakh Committee Ashot Manucharyan during a meeting with journalists on Monday.

According to him, “transnational financial oligarchies” were against it, not the Kremlin.

“Back in 2013, when the agreement on a comprehensive association between Armenia and the EU had to be signed, Russia was not opposing it,” said Manucharyan.