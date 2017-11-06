News
Expert: Trump has no interest in destabilization in Turkey and Iran
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Destabilization of the situation in Turkey and Iran is not in the interests of U.S. and Russia, member of the Karabakh Committee Ashot Manucharyan told reporters on Monday.

A huge flow of millions of people will move to Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the North Caucasus and Russia in case of destabilization, said Manucharyan, adding that this can complicate the situation.

The expert noted that US President Donald Trump is not interested in destabilizing the situation in Turkey, Iran and Russia, as he intended to pay more attention to the internal problems of his country.
