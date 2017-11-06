News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum to hold roundtable discussion with private investors
2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum to hold roundtable discussion with private investors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Second PanArmenian Scientific Forum launched on November 6 in Yerevan will hold a roundtable discussions with scientists and representatives of the private sector, one of the organizers of the conference from the Young scientists assistance program Gevorg Vardanyan told reporters.

The round table will take place on November 8. The purpose of the round table is to create cooperation between science and private sector to promote the commercialization of science, Gevorg Vardanyan said.

According to him, there are many promising scientific developments nowadays in Armenia that can be turned into good business projects to present to investors.

The private sector in Armenia does not actively invest in scientific projects, but roundtable discussions and familiarization with the experience of successful Armenian-born scientists will show that it can be very profitable to the private sector.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news