2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum to hold roundtable discussion with private investors

The Second PanArmenian Scientific Forum launched on November 6 in Yerevan will hold a roundtable discussions with scientists and representatives of the private sector, one of the organizers of the conference from the Young scientists assistance program Gevorg Vardanyan told reporters.

The round table will take place on November 8. The purpose of the round table is to create cooperation between science and private sector to promote the commercialization of science, Gevorg Vardanyan said.

According to him, there are many promising scientific developments nowadays in Armenia that can be turned into good business projects to present to investors.

The private sector in Armenia does not actively invest in scientific projects, but roundtable discussions and familiarization with the experience of successful Armenian-born scientists will show that it can be very profitable to the private sector.