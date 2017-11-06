News
Monday
November 06
News
Armenia Parliament: No alternative to recognition of Karabakh people’s right to self-determination
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Monday received newly appointed French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.

First, the parliament speaker underscored the high level of Armenia-France relations, and wished the new ambassador productive work, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Babloyan lauded France’s role, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, in seeking a pacific resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

“There is no alternative to recognition of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] people’s right to self-determination,” he noted, in particular.

In addition, the NA speaker stressed the importance of French culture, literature, and language to Armenia. In this context, he highlighted that the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) will be held next year in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and added that Armenia seeks to develop and deepen cooperation with France. Also, Babloyan expressed his support to the new French ambassador in implementing programs aimed at making Armenia-France relations grow deeper.

Ambassador Lacôte, for his part, noted that it is a great honor for him to represent France in Armenia. He reflected on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and likewise underscored the OIF summit to be convened next year in Armenia. In addition, the diplomat reflected on the establishment and development of new French cultural and educational centers in Armenia.
