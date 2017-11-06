Emmanuel Macron: France is Armenian people’s sincere friend

France is a sincere friend of the Armenian people who lie both in Armenia and in different parts of the world, French President Emmanuel Macron said in his letter to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Aram I.

France will continue to stress the importance of preserving collective memory in all countries of the world, including Turkey, the French leader said about the issue of the Armenian Genocide.

He confirmed the friendship between France and Lebanon, adding that Lebanon is an example of diversity and democracy, where the Armenian community plays an important role.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia is headquartered in Antelias, Lebanon.