Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France
Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Armenian associations in Vienne, France, have issued a statement regarding the desecration of the town’s monument to Armenian Genocide victims, reported French Armenian Nouvelles d’Arménie monthly magazine.

The statement notes that the monument was desecrated again, insulting and obscene writings were made on it, and the Armenian organizations of Vienne jointly condemn this act and have decided to file a complaint.

As per the statement, by desecrating this monument, a blow has been dealt not solely to the memory of the martyrs of 1915, but to the memory of all Armenians who were martyred for France during the two world wars, and this monument was dedicated to them, too.

“This vandalism is part of a series of desecrations in recent years in France, and it reminds Armenians how long the road is toward protection of memory and fight against denialism, “ the statement also reads. “This continues to be a current matter, and again, a strict response is required from the authorities.”

To note, this monument was desecrated in 2003, as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
