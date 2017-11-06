News
Armenia President: Huge potential for cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs
Armenia President: Huge potential for cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – There is a huge potential of cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with India’s DD News television.

“With my participation in world food fair, I learned that only ten percent of fruits and vegetables are getting reprocessed in India,” the Armenian president said, adding that there are competitive products that are produced in Armenia and India.

The president believes that certain measures should be taken to present these products in the respective markets . Armenia attaches great importance to reprocessing agricultural goods, and “we have good experience in this”.

“We can offer Indian entrepreneurs to exchange the best practices and to establish joint ventures in India,” he said, adding that the Armenians who are spread all over the globe are successful in food production.

President Sargsyan explained that there can be joint ventures in Armenia that will use raw material brought from India. Another important aspect is Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Union which is making a large market of the 180 million available to Indian entrepreneurs. 

“There is also our southern neighbor Iran that has population of 80 million, and this is an impressive market as well,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
