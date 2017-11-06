President Sargsyan: Armenia to launch visa facilitation with India

YEREVAN. – Armenia and India are going to launch visa facilitation between the nations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with India’s DD News.

“In order to facilitate contacts between the Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs, as well as to develop people-to-people contacts and tourism, we are going to launch visa facilitation between the nations,” Sargsyan said.

As to the possibility of opening direct flights between the countries, President said it depends on the number of tourists.

“We have taken certain steps. We have liberalized air, and any Indian company can establish not only direct flights but to use our air to fly to European, Russian or other destinations. We have to conduct further work to make Armenia more recognizable in India,” the Armenian leader said, adding that Armenia had been recently visited by a number of representatives of the Indian tourist companies.

In addition, the President added that an Indian movie had been already shot in Armenia, and there is preparation for shooting the second one which is a good chance to present Armenia’s beauty to the Indian people.