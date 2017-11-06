News
1 dollar crosses AMD 485 threshold in Armenia
1 dollar crosses AMD 485 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.16/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.79 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.93 (down by AMD 1.22), that of one British pound was AMD 635.75 (up by AMD 2.87), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.23 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 266.5, AMD 19,766.11 and AMD 14,381.59, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
