Ousted Catalan leader due in Belgian Court November 17

Ousted president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and four former ministers are due to appear later this month in a Belgian court, which is hearing the case for their extradition, France 24 reported quoting a Spanish judicial source.

The five would appear on November 17 in a Brussels court, their first hearing since the Belgian authorities freed them on bail Sunday.

Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday that the five had to appear in court within 15 days of their release, adding that the five were barred from leaving Belgium.

Puigdemont and his deputies surrendered to Belgian police on Sunday after the authorities said they were studying a European arrest warrant issued by Madrid against them.

Spain’s National Court is to hear the case against the five, alongside nine other ministers of Catalonia’s now-defunct government, on accusations of rebellion and misuse of public funds, among others.