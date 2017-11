Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Moscow on November 13, RIA Novosti reported. Erdogan will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin an invitation of the representatives of the Democratic UnionParty to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

It is also planned to discuss the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.

Erdogan will travel to Kuwait on November 14 after his visit to Moscow.