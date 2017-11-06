News
Tuesday
November 07
Tuesday
November 07
Saudi Arabia king swears in new ministers, replacing those detained
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia’s King swore in new officials, after the detention of eleven princes and 38 officials and businessmen, who are reportedly being held at five-star hotels across the capital, Riyadh, ABC News reported.

King Salman swore in new National Guard chief Prince Khalid bin Ayyaf al-Muqrin and new Economy and Planning Minister Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, who for the past four years had led the National Guard, and Adel Fakeih, who was minister of economy since April, were both reportedly arrested as part of a purported anti-corruption probe led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
