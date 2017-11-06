PM: Armenian Government interested in development of cooperation with ADB

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on Monday the delegation led by Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang, the press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

Noting that ADB is among the key partners of the Armenian Government, the Premier emphasized that during the last years 25 joint projects were implemented in Armenia, including with the private sector involvement. Karen Karapetyan highlighted the projects in the sphere of infrastructures, particularly the construction of North-South road corridor, the reconstruction of M6 Vanadzor–Alaverdi–Georgian Border interstate road, as well as other projects.

The PM noted that the Armenian Government is interested in the constant development of cooperation with ADB and the expansion of funding the private sector by the latter.

Thanking for the reception, Wencai Zhang added that the ADB is ready to continue assisting the implementation of the initiatives of the Armenian Government in infrastructural development, energy, healthcare, education and other spheres.