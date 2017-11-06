NATO probes claims of civilian casualties in Afghan airstrike

NATO's mission in Afghanistan was investigating claims Monday that civilians were killed or injured during a joint operation with Afghan troops over the weekend, AFP reported.

Scores of Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike that also left at least one civilian dead and six wounded in the northeastern province of Kunduz, provincial governor Asadullah Omarkhail told reporters.

But a villager in Char Dara district, which was targeted by the airstrike, told AFP that 11 civilians had been killed in the operation against insurgents.

"The Taliban ordered the villagers to go to the site of the airstrike and remove the dead and wounded Taliban fighters. There were 16 killed -- 11 of them were civilians," said the villager, Naqibullah.

Provincial council member Khosh Mohammad said 13 civilians died in the attack, including women and children, and 13 others were wounded.