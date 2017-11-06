News
At least 26 people killed in shooting at Texas church
A gunman dressed all in black, and wearing a tactical gear including a bullet-proof vest, walked into a church in a small Texas church on Sunday and opened fire as the congregation were involved in weekly service - leaving at least 26 dead and about 20 others injured, Independent reported.

Among those who were killed, 12-14 of them were children, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt informed.

The victims ranged in age from five to 72, according to police. One of those killed was 14-year-old Annabelle, the daughter of the church's Pastor Frank Pomeroy. Pastor Pomeroy and his wife Sherri were not in town as the gunman stuck, arriving at a petrol station across the street from the church at around 11.20am local time. A woman with three children and pregnant with another, is among the dead.

The gunman left 23 dead inside the church, two outside, while another died on the way to the hospital. The death toll could increase given the number of injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
