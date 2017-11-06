Iran: Saudi Arabia’s allegations are false and provocative

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi rejected as “false and provocative” the Saudi-led coalition’s recent claim that Tehran is responsible for a Yemeni missile attack against Riyadh, Tasnim reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Qassemi condemned the coalition for its war crimes against Yemeni civilians and denounced its allegation against the Islamic Republic as “false, irresponsible, destructive and provocative”.

“The Saudis, who have not been able to reach their sinister goals in their long military aggression (against Yemen), would put the failed coalition under further pressure by launching a clumsy psychological warfare operation and leveling completely false and baseless accusations,” he stressed.

The spokesman further said the Riyadh regime would be well-advised to put an end to its cruel attacks against the Yemeni people and pave the way for Yemeni-Yemeni talks to restore peace to the Arabian Peninsula country.