Mustafa Tuna becomes new Ankara mayor
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Ankara Municipal Council elected Mustafa Tuna, current mayor of the capital Ankara's Sincan district, as the new mayor after former mayor Melih Gökçek's resignation, RIA Novosti reported.

Tuna received 104 out of 136 votes in the council voting to decide the successor of Gökçek, who held the post for 23 years before resigning on Oct. 28. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) did not nominate any candidate.

60-year-old Tuna served as the mayor of Sincan since 2009 and a deputy from Ankara between 2002 and 2007.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
