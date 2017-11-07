Armenia, Iran to open joint office of cooperation at Meghri, Aras FTZs

Aras Free-Trade Zone (FTZ) Executive Director Mohsen Khadem Arab-Baghi announced that Iran and Armenia will be opening a joint office of cooperation at the Meghri (Armenia) and Aras (Iran) FTZs, reported IRNA news agency of Iran.
In his words, this office will open soon in accordance to the agreements that were reached recently during the talk with governor Vahe Hakobyan of Armenia’s southern Syunik Province, and within the framework of the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation.
“Iran’s successful track-record in the creation and development of free-trade zones may promote future cooperation with Armenia in the creation of a free-border zone between the two countries,” he noted.
Also, Arab-Baghi expressed a conviction that the creation and development of the Meghri FTZ will contribute to the prosperity of the free-trade zones of both Armenia and Iran.