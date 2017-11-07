News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
US President arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit
US President arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will include a bilateral summit with President Moon Jae-in, reported Yonhap News Agency of South Korea.

The US leader landed at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of capital city Seoul.

Trump will begin the state visit with a trip to Camp Humphreys, a US military base in the city. 

In Pyeongtaek, he was met by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

This is the first time in the history of the two countries that a South Korean leader welcomes the American guest outside the official residence of the South Korea president.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news