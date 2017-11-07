US President arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will include a bilateral summit with President Moon Jae-in, reported Yonhap News Agency of South Korea.

The US leader landed at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of capital city Seoul.

Trump will begin the state visit with a trip to Camp Humphreys, a US military base in the city.

In Pyeongtaek, he was met by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

This is the first time in the history of the two countries that a South Korean leader welcomes the American guest outside the official residence of the South Korea president.