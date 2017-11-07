OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north Martakert, NKR.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.