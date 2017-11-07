News
Karabakh Soldier, who was wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion, in satisfactory condition
Karabakh Soldier, who was wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion, in satisfactory condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – Military serviceman Gevorg Hyusnunts, who was wounded in Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), is still in the military hospital in capital city Stepanakert.

The hospital staff on Tuesday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that he is in satisfactory condition. He has been in a patient room since the first day, and he is being administered the corresponding medical treatment.

Separately, after undergoing surgery, military serviceman Sergey Alumyan, who also was wounded on the same day, was transferred from the Stepanakert military hospital to the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. But he is in very critical condition, and he has not regained consciousness yet. 

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on November 4 at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.
