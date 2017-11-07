Armenia FM in Israel, discusses urgent regional matters

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is in Israel on an official visit, on Monday met with Knesset (Parliament) Deputy Speaker Tali Ploskov, who also heads the Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Nalbandian stressed the importance of further expansion of parliamentary ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors reflected on the steps being taken toward the development of bilateral relations, and discussed decentralized cooperation, intensification of cultural contacts, promotion of tourism, Armenian-Jewish historical ties, the Armenian community of Israel, and the Jewish community of Armenia.
Also, the Armenian FM and the Israeli Knesset deputy speaker exchanged views on several urgent regional matters.