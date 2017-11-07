News
Tuesday
November 07
ANC Indiana: Recognition of Armenian Genocide was expected
ANC Indiana: Recognition of Armenian Genocide was expected
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was an expected news for us, ANC of Indiana Chairperson Seda Arzumanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The decision of the Indiana governor to recognize the Armenian Genocide testifies to the successful work of the ANC for decades, both in Indiana and in other states. The Armenian community of Indiana is small, but it is strong in its faith and activities aimed at raising public awareness of the Armenian Genocide and, ultimately, its recognition,” said Arzumanyan, who assured that the Armenian Cause will continue active work on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide at the federal level.

Congressman Andre Carson, representing Indiana, has joined Resolution No. 220 on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, she said, expressing hope that many would follow his lead.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a powerful proclamation memorializing the Ottoman Turkish Empire’s centrally-planned and executed annihilation of close to three million Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Syriacs, making the Hoosier State the 48th U.S. state to properly recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
