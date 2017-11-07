The Prime Minister of UK Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex-scandal and promises to bring about change in the parliament , The Sun reports.

The daily notes that Mrs May and other party leaders agreed new safeguards for Parliament’s staff in a bid to get control of the sleaze scandal plaguing Westminster.

After the meeting, the PM said: “I’m sorry that we have seen these abuses of power - too many taking place over too many years.

“The fact that they have taken place here at our seat of democracy should be a matter of shame for us all.", said the Prime Minister.

May also called for “a new culture of respect” in public life.

Previously, the secretary of defense Michael Fallon resigned after the recent accusations of sexual harassment that happened more than ten years ago. Accusations were put forward to other members of parliament too.