News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex scandal
Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex scandal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of UK Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex-scandal and promises to bring about change in the parliament , The Sun reports.

The daily notes that Mrs May and other party leaders agreed new safeguards for Parliament’s staff in a bid to get control of the sleaze scandal plaguing Westminster.

After the meeting, the PM said: “I’m sorry that we have seen these abuses of power - too many taking place over too many years.

“The fact that they have taken place here at our seat of democracy should be a matter of shame for us all.", said the Prime Minister.

May also called for “a new culture of respect” in public life.

Previously, the secretary of defense Michael Fallon resigned after the recent accusations of sexual harassment that happened more than ten years ago. Accusations were put forward to other members of parliament too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news