Car crashes into Australia school, 2 children dead

Toyota Kluger crashed into a school in Greenacre, Southwest Sydney on Tuesday morning.
According to ABC, two children died and twenty-three were injured as a result of the accident. In total, five 8-year old children were hospitalized. Two boys, aged eight, were critically injured and taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Physicians assess the state of two injured girls as stable, and of another girl - as critcal. The rest of injured children were given first aid right at the place.
About 9.45am, a Toyota Kluger struck the wooden building at the Banksia Road Primary School in Greenacre, where classes were taking place at the moment. New South Wales state police representative claims that law enforcement bodies don't consider the accident as intentional actions of the driver. 52 - year old woman is taken to hospital for blood and urine sampling.
In Greenacre where the incident happened a lot of Middle East natives live.