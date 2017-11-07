Armenia delegation to EuroNest PA: “New peace platform” is new imitation by Azerbaijan authorities

Armenian parliament discusses women's participation in politics

Car crashes into Australia school, 2 children dead

FM Nalbandian visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

There is positive dynamics in condition of soldier who was wounded in Karabakh

Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex scandal

ANC Indiana: Recognition of Armenian Genocide was expected

Karabakh Soldier, who was wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion, in satisfactory condition

FM Nalbandian, Israel parliament leader discuss Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia FM in Israel, discusses urgent regional matters

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

US President arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

Trump extends “state of emergency” with Iran

Armenia, Iran to open joint office of cooperation at Meghri, Aras FTZs

Saudi Arabia says corruption probe detainees will face trial

Mustafa Tuna becomes new Ankara mayor

US, Turkey resume issuing visas after diplomatic fallout

Iran: Saudi Arabia’s allegations are false and provocative

2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum to hold roundtable discussion with private investors

Expert: Moscow was not opposing Armenia-EU association agreement

Serzh Sargsyan attends solemn evening dedicated to 85th anniversary of Composers Union of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Donald Trump shuns Japanese food for American burger

David Ignatius: Saudi crown prince just made a very risky power play

At least 26 people killed in shooting at Texas church

NATO probes claims of civilian casualties in Afghan airstrike

EU intends to discuss blacklist of tax havens

Indiana recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President receives Russian businessmen of Armenian origin

South Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on 18 North Korean citizens

PM: Armenian Government interested in development of cooperation with ADB

Oil price rises to two-year high as Saudi Arabia arrests princes

Saudi Arabia king swears in new ministers, replacing those detained

Trump decides not to limit arm sales after shooting in Texas

Ousted Catalan leader due in Belgian Court November 17

Bitcoin hits new record

Norway does not want to arm Azerbaijan

US Congresswoman: Aliyev’s acts of aggression undermine peace process

Red Cross holds National Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law

Erdogan to visit Moscow on November 13

Emmanuel Macron: France is Armenian people’s sincere friend

1 dollar crosses AMD 485 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President condoles with US counterpart

Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France

Ruben Vardanyan: Armenians can live in Muslim, Western and post-Soviet countries

Expert: Trump has no interest in destabilization in Turkey and Iran

Aram I: Destroyed church in Deir ez-Zor will be restored

Armenia Parliament: No alternative to recognition of Karabakh people’s right to self-determination

President Sargsyan: Armenia to launch visa facilitation with India

Armenia President: Huge potential for cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs

President, world-renowned Armenian scientists discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 22.7% in January-October

2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia agricultural products to be exported under one brand

Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical

Russia expert: Armenia renewable energy development track-record is instructive

Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh

Belgium court releases ousted Catalonia leader

Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping

Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia

Armenia local elections: Ruling party candidate gets 99.57% of votes in Goris town

Armenian traces are erased from Turkey’s Gaziantep (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament considers allocation for pensions, benefits

Media: At least 27 dead in Texas Baptist church shooting

Armenia local elections: All polling stations closed as of 8pm

Yemen explosion kills at least 15 people

Harvey Weinstein, naked Kim Jong-un “set ablaze” in UK (PHOTOS)

N. Korea: Trump can only be stopped by physical force

Ousted Catalan leader is detained in Brussels

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 40.82% at 5pm

Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow

Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan

Israel kicks off largest international aerial training exercise in its history

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 26.67% at 2pm

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Road accident in Yerevan, one person dies en route to hospital

Deir Ezzor refugee camp explosion kills over 100 people

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 10.8 % at 11am

Man, who kidnapped 3-year-old at Armenia preschool, taken out of hospital

Trump pledges to resolve North Korea issue

Armenia marks Intelligence Troops’ Day

Russian analyst: War in Syria will continue after liberation of Deir Ezzor

Local elections underway in 69 Armenia communities

Some U.S. embassy staffers leaving Somalia

Scientists find 2,500-year-old skeleton of woman and child buried next to turtles

Disrespecting China’s national anthem to get criminal punishment

31 cases of sexual abuse by UN workers reported in past 3 months

White House strikes back at Bushes over weak legacy

Police engaged in standoff after man barricaded himself inside Big Bear Sports Center

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan ready for more work to cut global oil inventory

Catalan leader says he will work with Belgians

Typhoon slams into Vietnam, killing at least 15

Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

Syrian settlement being negotiated as possible Putin-Trump meeting's subject – Peskov

Puigdemont urges separatists to unite for Catalan vote

Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion undergoes surgery

Anti-tank grenade blows up killing one and wounding two Karabakh soldiers

Karabakh president visits Hadrut region

Armenian Prime Minister meets with Armenian community in Tashkent (PHOTO)