FM Nalbandian visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is in Israel on an official visit, on Monday paid a visit to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, where he met with Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.
Nalbandian presented to the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem the objectives of his trip to Israel, and the results of the meetings he already has had in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the talk, the interlocutors reflected on cooperation between the Armenian Apostolic, Greek Orthodox, and Roman Catholic Churches that share property over parts of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, and several pan-Armenian matters.