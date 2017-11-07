Armenian parliament discusses women's participation in politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament holds round-table discussion on “The Voice of a Woman and Women-Leaders in Politics. Perspectives of Armenia”.

During the event, regional research on women's representation in politics in the Eastern Partnership Countries was presented. Discussion about gender quotas followed right after.

The research was made out by the European Union and the Council of Europe within the framework of Partnership for Good Governance 2015-2016, and was first introduced in Kiev in 2016. The research especially notes the main restrictions in political representation of women, which take place in Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldavia and Ukraine. Particularly in these countries women are nominated for political positions less often than men do.