Armenia delegation to EuroNest PA: “New peace platform” is new imitation by Azerbaijan authorities

YEREVAN. – The “new peace platform” between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a new imitation by the authorities in Baku.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and head of the NA Delegation to the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Armen Ashotyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

This matter was discussed at the recent EuroNest PA session in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, during which the Azerbaijani MPs had called for a dialogue between the politicians and societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“These ties are truly needed,” said Ashotyan. “But they should not become part of the propaganda machine of the Azerbaijani side. Unfortunately, in this case, we again become eyewitnesses to such a thing.”

The first such “peace platform,” which was created in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku in 2016, had stopped working. The second one was set up in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, in October of the current year.