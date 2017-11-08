News
Armenia population drops by 228,700 people, from 2001 to 2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Analytics, Society

By Smbat Grigoryan

Armenia’s permanent population has dropped by 228,700 people, from 2001 to 2016.

The country’s urban population has reduced by 181,700 people, and the rural population—by 46,900 people.

Even though Armenia’s population stabilized a little since 2003 and even a population growth was recorded in 2012, later, however, the situation grew worse again.

The “record” in the country’s population reduction belongs to the Lori Province, whereas capital city Yerevan is second on this ranking.

The reduction in Armenia’s permanent population has taken place against the backdrop of natural growth; and emigration has played a negative part.

According to official data, the average age of the country’s population is increasing—that is, the population is “getting older”— in recent years. 

A reduction trend is observed in Armenia’s natural growth dynamics in recent years.
