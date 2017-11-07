Expert: Armenian-Israeli meeting promotes bilateral relations

The meeting of the Armenian delegation headed by the Armenian Foreign Minister with the representatives of the Government of Israel is important for both the Israeli and Armenian sides, the head of the Center for Political Studies of the Noravank Foundation Karen Veranyan told reporters on November 7.
“The parties are interested in this meeting, and this meeting has a potential for the long-term bilateral relations,” Veranyan said.
Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian is on a working visit to Israel on November 6-7.