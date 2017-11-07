Alexander Tsinker: Armenia FM’s Israel visit could be linked to scandal over drones sold to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian’s current visit to Israel may be linked to the investigation into the Israeli company that had supplied combat drones to Azerbaijan and attempted to carry out tests there.

Israeli Knesset (parliament) former member, political scientist Alexander Tsinker, expressed such a view at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, it is quite possible that the investigation has been completed, and the Israeli government wants to convey that information to the Armenian leadership.

“The second reason is that changes are taking place in the Middle East, about which a direct dialogue needs to be conducted,” Tsinker explained.

But he added that, at any rate, the Armenian FM’s visit to Israel is a good sign, and it will benefit the two countries.