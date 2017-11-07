Peskov: publications of new offshore scandal seen in Kremlin

The Kremlin has seen reports about a new offshore scandal, spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov said.
“You know, this is not a state corporation, it's a private company. That is why we actually saw the message in the media, but we do not know any details,” Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
The archives of documents of Bermuda-founded offshore law firm Appleby, were published earlier in the U.S . The documents, called Paradise Papers, mentioned more than 120 world politicians. The document states that US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is associated with Navigator Holdings, which cooperates with the Russian gas processing and petrochemical company Sibur.
