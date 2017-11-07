PACE co-rapporteurs: Armenia has gone long way within quite short timeframe

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday received Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee members, PACE co-rapporteurs Alan Meale and Giuseppe Galati.

First, the PM underscored the co-rapporteurs’ regular visits to Armenia, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The PACE co-rapporteurs, for their part, shared the view that Armenia has gone a long way within a quite short timeframe.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed, in particular, the processes that are conditioned on constitutional reforms, as well as the electoral reforms and fight against corruption in Armenia. Karapetyan presented the respective work that was done and is ongoing, and the PACE co-rapporteurs welcomed the reforms being carried out by the Armenian government.

“Our [Armenia’s] relations with the Council of Europe will continue to deepen in accordance with the commitments and political obligations we have assumed,” the Prime Minister noted.