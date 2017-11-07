Cekuta: US continues providing support to countries for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict

United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said the US continues to provide support to the leaders of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said he has recently been in Washington and met with Andrew Schofer, the American co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

“We had discussions as to how to what should be done in order to move the settlement process forward,” Cekuta added. “It’s a sign that the United States takes it seriously that when the new administration came in, they looked at a number of positions and whether or not to continue them – and one of the ones they continued was the co-chair of the Minsk Group process.”