Cekuta: US continues providing support to countries for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Cekuta: US continues providing support to countries for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said the US continues to provide support to the leaders of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said he has recently been in Washington and met with Andrew Schofer, the American co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

“We had discussions as to how to what should be done in order to move the settlement process forward,” Cekuta added. “It’s a sign that the United States takes it seriously that when the new administration came in, they looked at a number of positions and whether or not to continue them – and one of the ones they continued was the co-chair of the Minsk Group process.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
