Trump urges all countries to cut trade with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump urged all countries to cut trade and business with North Korea, RIA Novosti reported.
All countries must implement the UN Security Council documents and stop trade and business with North Korea, Trump said.
The US president sent a letter to Congress asking to increase the country's defense budget expenditures for the next year in connection with the situation over North Korea.
In his letter, Trump requested $4 billion to support urgent anti-missile measures to counter the threat from North Korea.