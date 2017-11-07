News
Trump calls on North Korea to make deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there had been progress on resolving the North Korea nuclear crisis and called on Pyongyang to “make a deal,” NBC News reported.

“I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that’s good for people of North Korea and people of the world,” he told reporters as he stood alongside South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. "I do see certain movement, yes, but let’s see what happens."

Trump also called on world leaders to address the North Korean threat together, calling it "a world-wide threat that requires world-wide action."
