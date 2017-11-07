Trump calls on North Korea to make deal

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there had been progress on resolving the North Korea nuclear crisis and called on Pyongyang to “make a deal,” NBC News reported.
“I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that’s good for people of North Korea and people of the world,” he told reporters as he stood alongside South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. "I do see certain movement, yes, but let’s see what happens."
Trump also called on world leaders to address the North Korean threat together, calling it "a world-wide threat that requires world-wide action."