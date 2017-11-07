Erdogan’s son-in-law involved in offshore scandal

The son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Energy Berat Albayrak and his brother are involved in an offshore scandal. Their names appeared in the Paradise Papers.
According to the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, the names of the Albayrak brothers and several employees of the Turkish company Calik holding, are registered in the Frocks International Trading Ltd company that is operating in the offshore area of Malta.
Frocks International Trading Ltd was founded in 2003, and has been active until 2009.