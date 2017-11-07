Russia's Lavrov and Iran's Zarif discuss Syrian settlement and Caspian Sea area cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Tuesday the Syrian settlement and Caspian Sea area cooperation, TASS reported quoting the Foreign Ministry.
During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the international arena in the light of the recent trip of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran on November 1 with a working visit to attend a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan. The leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation in the energy sector, Syrian settlement and Caspian Sea area cooperation.