NATO is set to send 3000 troops to Afghanistan

NATO will increase the combat Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan from 13 to 16 thousand troops next year, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on November 7, reported Reuters.

The increase of the NATO mission takes place against the backdrop of strengthening the position of the Islamist group Taliban and the expansion of Islamic State in Afghanistan.

NATO Resolute Support Mission was launched in 2015, replacing the 13-year-old combat mission of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan (ISAF), which included about 130,000 NATO soldiers and officers. Representatives of the alliance are not participating in the military actions, but are conducting trainings and giving advice to the local law enforcement agencies