Armenian FM presents to Israeli PM efforts aimed at Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenian FM presents to Israeli PM efforts aimed at Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during his official visit to Israel, the press service of MFA Armenia reported.

The meeting kicked off in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations, afterwards, private conversation took place. 

Greeting the guest, the Israeli PM highlighted the visit of the Armenian FM to Israel, and noted that Israel is ready to expand relations with Armenia, stressing that a great potential for cooperation exists between the two states. 

Thanking for the invitation and the reception, Minister Nalbandian conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Benjamin Netanyahu. 

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted with satisfaction that in the recent period activation of Armenian-Israeli interactions is visible and expressed conviction that based on the rich historical friendly relations between the two peoples, new impetus will be given to Armenian-Israeli relations.

The interlocutors noted that it’s symbolic that the visit takes place in a jubilee year of establishment diplomatic relations between the two states, the 25th anniversary, expressing conviction that it is a good opportunity to evaluate the past path and take new steps aimed at developing the relations. 

During the meeting the sides also discussed the bilateral agenda of the Armenian-Israeli relations, and issues of cooperation in international platforms.

The Israeli PM and the Armenian FM touched upon the rich Armenian historical heritage in Israel. PM Netanyahu and Minister Nalbandian exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and developments in the Middle East.

Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
