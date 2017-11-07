China detains 10 North Koreans

The authorities of China have detained ten North Koreans, including a four-year-old child, they will face deportation back to the homeland, Reuters reported quoting two sources.
The group was trying to defect to South Korea but were detained by Chinese police in the northeastern city of Shenyang in Liaoning province.
China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a daily news briefing on Tuesday she was unaware of details of the case. She said China consistently upholds the handling of such matters in accordance with domestic and international law and humanitarian principles.