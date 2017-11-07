News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
China detains 10 North Koreans
China detains 10 North Koreans
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The authorities of China have detained ten North Koreans, including a four-year-old child, they will face deportation back to the homeland, Reuters reported quoting two sources.

The group was trying to defect to South Korea but were detained by Chinese police in the northeastern city of Shenyang in Liaoning province.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a daily news briefing on Tuesday she was unaware of details of the case. She said China consistently upholds the handling of such matters in accordance with domestic and international law and humanitarian principles.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news