France wants EU to cut international funding of Paradise Papers countries
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

France urged the EU states to consider suspending funding for tax havens after Paradise Papers leak, Reuters reported quoting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“We are thinking, for instance, about the possibility of cutting financial support of the international institutions like the IMF (International Monetary Fund) or the World Bank on the states that would not provide the needed information on tax,” he told reporters before the meeting.

Although many states backed the idea of sanctions, Le Maire’s proposals did not gather much support, as it may be difficult to convince international organizations to apply the measures.

The EU commission’s vice president Valdis Dombrovskis declined to comment on the French proposals. “We hope an agreement on the blacklist will be possible by the end of the year,” he told a news conference.

He however stressed that “countermeasures” for non-cooperative countries were needed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
