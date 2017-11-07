Armenian FM visits Holocaust Memorial in Israel (PHOTOS)

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited on Tuesday the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem in the sidelines of the official visit to Israel, and laid a wreath at the memorial of the Holocaust victims, the press service of the MFA Armenia reported.
Following the tour in the Holocaust museum, the Armenian FM made a note in the book of honorable guests of Yad Vashem, which reads as follows, “The most important lesson that Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and Tsitsernakaberd in Yerevan tell us is that new genocides, crimes against humanity can be prevented only by the joint efforts of the international community. The moral obligation of the Armenian and Jewish peoples who have passed through the horrors of the genocide is to stand in the front line of such efforts.”