Saudi crown prince: Iran's actions may be “act of war”

Supplying rebels in Yemen with missiles was a "direct military aggression by the Iranian regime," CNN reported quoting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
In his first direct statements regarding a thwarted missile strike on the Riyadh airport over the weekend, bin Salman laid the blame for the attempt at the feet of Iran's government, saying it was "supplying its Houthi militias (in Yemen) with missiles."
In comments reported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince told British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Iran's actions "may be considered an act of war against the kingdom."