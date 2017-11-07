News
Blogger Alexander Lapshin to file complaint against Azerbaijan at ECHR
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin intends to submit a complaint against Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, in connection with the Azerbaijani authorities’ actions against him, puerrtto.livejournal.com reported.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and Ukraine—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan. The Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

A Baku court sentenced him to three years in prison. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on September 11 signed a decree on pardoning Alexander Lapshin. On the same day, however, it became known that he had attempted to commit suicide in prison.
