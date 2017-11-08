Media say Saudi Prince Abdul Aziz dead

Saudi Arabian authorities deny reports on the death of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd who, according to local media, was killed while resisting arrest, according to The Daily Mail newspaper of the UK.
The Duran online newspaper also has reported that he is dead.
Al Ittihad newspaper likewise reported on the death of the prince citing the respective press release issued by the Saudi royal family.
And former FBI agent Ali H. Soufan reported on the death of Prince Abdul Aziz on Twitter.
All this is happening against the backdrop of the recent arrests of 11 Saudi princes and 38 influential officials within the framework of an anticorruption probe in the country.