Sweden plans to acquire Patriot air defense missile system from US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Swedish government has issued a statement announcing that it intends to purchase Patriot air defense missile system, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

Government said a formal tender through a letter of offer and acceptance is expected in spring 2018. And based on that, the government will make a final decision next year.

Sweden plans to acquire four units of this system from the US.

Government said aim of the negotiations is for delivery to have commenced in 2020, and for the system to be operational by 2025 at the latest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
