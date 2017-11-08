Newspaper: Over 70 well-known Armenians’ YouTube channels are blocked

YEREVAN. – The official YouTube channels of more than 70 well-known Armenians were recently blocked, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“Many of them not only cannot restore their channels, but, according to some, they do not know what the reason is for the blocking.
“In a conversation with Zhoghovurd, media expert Samvel Martirosyan expressed a view that this could be a consequence of fraudulent methods used during the operation of the YouTube channels of those persons, when they attempted to get views and likes. ‘YouTube bans them.
‘“It is also possible that YouTube has taken a more serious approach.
‘“Moreover, many [people] use intermediary advertising platforms to make money,’ noted the media expert,” wrote Zhoghovurd.